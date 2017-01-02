Twenty years on: The F1 cars of 1997
Arrows A18
While the team had a less-than-stellar season, Damon Hill almost got Arrows a win at the 1997 Hungarian GP.Getty Images Getty Images
Williams FW19
Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve won the 1997 World Championship in his second year in the sport.AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images
Ferrari F310B
Villeneuve’s closest rival on-track was Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, who was disqualified at the end of the year for causing an avoidable collision with the Canadian.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Benetton B197
Gerhard Berger gave the Benetton team its last F1 race win at the 1997 German GP.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
McLaren MP4/12
Mika Hakkinen led David Coulthard home to a McLaren 1-2 finish at the 1997 season finale, which would be a sign of things to come in 1998.Getty Images
Jordan 197
While remembered fondly for its interesting livery, the Jordan 197 was never the first car to take the checkered flag.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Prost JS45
Olivier Panis scored two podium finishes for the new Alain Prost-run team in 1997, which managed sixth-highest in the points.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Sauber C16
Johnny Herbert was able to bring the Sauber C16 home to its only podium finish at the 1997 Hungarian GP, while three different drivers took turns as his teammate.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Tyrrell 025
A fifth-place finish for Mika Salo at Monaco was the only time a Tyrrell driver scored points in 1997.Getty Images Getty Images
Minardi M197
Minardi failed to score a point in 1997 with Ukyo Katayama, Jarno Trulli and Tarso Marques taking turns behind the wheel.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Stewart SF01
Rubens Barrichello scored Stewart’s only points of the 1997 season in style when he finished second to Michael Schumacher in the wet at the Monaco GP. It was the first year in the sport for the Jackie Stewart-run team.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Lola T97/30
The Lola F1 team attempted to compete in Australia but failed to qualify and then had their sponsor, MasterCard, withdraw in Brazil, ending the team’s time in the sport before they even made a race start.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images