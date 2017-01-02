Twenty years on: The F1 cars of 1997

Arrows A18

While the team had a less-than-stellar season, Damon Hill almost got Arrows a win at the 1997 Hungarian GP.

Getty Images Getty Images

Williams FW19

Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve won the 1997 World Championship in his second year in the sport.

AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

Ferrari F310B

Villeneuve’s closest rival on-track was Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, who was disqualified at the end of the year for causing an avoidable collision with the Canadian.

Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images

Benetton B197

Gerhard Berger gave the Benetton team its last F1 race win at the 1997 German GP.

Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images

McLaren MP4/12

Mika Hakkinen led David Coulthard home to a McLaren 1-2 finish at the 1997 season finale, which would be a sign of things to come in 1998.

Getty Images

Jordan 197

While remembered fondly for its interesting livery, the Jordan 197 was never the first car to take the checkered flag.

Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images

Prost JS45

Olivier Panis scored two podium finishes for the new Alain Prost-run team in 1997, which managed sixth-highest in the points.

Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images

Sauber C16

Johnny Herbert was able to bring the Sauber C16 home to its only podium finish at the 1997 Hungarian GP, while three different drivers took turns as his teammate.

Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images

Tyrrell 025

A fifth-place finish for Mika Salo at Monaco was the only time a Tyrrell driver scored points in 1997.

Getty Images Getty Images

Minardi M197

Minardi failed to score a point in 1997 with Ukyo Katayama, Jarno Trulli and Tarso Marques taking turns behind the wheel.

Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images

Stewart SF01

Rubens Barrichello scored Stewart’s only points of the 1997 season in style when he finished second to Michael Schumacher in the wet at the Monaco GP. It was the first year in the sport for the Jackie Stewart-run team.

Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images

Lola T97/30

The Lola F1 team attempted to compete in Australia but failed to qualify and then had their sponsor, MasterCard, withdraw in Brazil, ending the team’s time in the sport before they even made a race start.

Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images

Next Gallery
10

Top 10 sports car racing stories to watch in 2017
Start Gallery »