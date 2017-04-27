Yoenis Cespedes and Noah Syndergaard join the long list of injured Mets

The Mets would like a do-over on their Thursday, and their sixth consecutive loss isn’t even the primary concern.

First, ace Noah Syndergaard from scratched from his scheduled afternoon start because of biceps discomfort. And then slugger Yoenis Cespedes left the game in the fourth inning — he was helped off the field — with what the team initially called a hamstring pull after he limped into second base on a double.

Yoenis Céspedes has left today's game with a left hamstring pull. #Mets — New York Mets (@Mets) April 27, 2017

Cespedes on the way to the hospital now. Officially a hamstring strain per the team. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) April 27, 2017

Cespedes, who hadn’t played since last Thursday because of a hamstring cramp, now faces the prospect of an even longer layoff.

These are latest injury setbacks for the Mets, who already are without third baseman David Wright (shoulder), starting pitchers Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (elbow), first baseman Lucas Duda (elbow) and infielder Wilmer Flores (knee) – all of whom are on the disabled list.

Adding insult to the injuries, the Braves won Thursday’s game 7-5 to drop the Mets into last place in the NL East with an 8-13 record.

