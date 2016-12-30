Mets Top 10 Wins of 2016, #3 – August 21 against Giants

Our top 10 Mets wins of 2016 countdown continues with #3, a 2-0 win against the Giants.

I chose this game because I don’t know where we would have been by the end without it. The Mets were 61-62, having lost the first two games to the Wild-Card-leading Giants but rebounding on the backs of a returning-from-DL Yoenis Cespedes and Asdrubal Cabrera to handily take Saturday’s game.

The four-game series hung in the balance with the Mets desperate for wins if they were to stay in this thing. And they did stay in it. Then some.

Box score

Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Noah Syndergaard, W (11-7) 8 2 0 0 2 6 0 2.61 Jeurys Familia, S (41) 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 2.79 Team Totals 9 3 0 0 2 8 0 0.00 View Original Table

Recap

Besides a couple walks, RHP Jeff Samardzija and RHP Noah Syndergaard exchanged zeros in both the hits and the runs column until the bottom of the fourth, when Eduardo Nunez singled with one out. He was erased, however, attempting to steal second on Rene Rivera‘s second caught stealing of the game already (video highlights later.)

The Shark Samardzija no-hit the Mets for six innings, but the only column that counts in the end are the runs, and Thor Syndergaard matched him there all the way.

Curtis Granderson led off the 7th, and quickly got to work.

Yoenis Cespedes was up next, and delivered La Potencia.

Noah had his runs to work with, and continued to dominate the Giants through the seventh and eighth.

There was buzz of whether Syndergaard would finish the game, but with all the paranoia surrounding these pitchers and their elbows and RHP Jeurys Familia having a record-breaking season, it was almost a given he would enter the game.

Though Buster Posey was able to collect a one-out single, Familia still shut the door.

The Mets got themselves back to .500 with a 62-62 record, and brought themselves to 4.5 games out of the Wild Card.

MVP

Noah Syndergaard.

He stepped up big time when the Mets needed him most. Games like this one and his performance in the Wild Card game are why noah has catapulted to the ace of this staff.

Thor went eight innings giving up no runs on 2 hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Unsung Hero(es)

Yoenis Cespedes and Rene Rivera.

Yo was working with a bum quad, and had a crazy good return on Saturday followed by the only two runs the Mets would need for this game. Niiiiice.

And Rene? Let’s just say he’s the majority of the videos in the next section.

The Teufel Shuffle

