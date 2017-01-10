Los Angeles Angels: Albert Pujols beginning his physical therapy

The Los Angeles Angels are seven weeks away from their first Spring Training game. The Halos are going to need The Machine to be fully operational in order to compete.

In 2011, the Los Angeles Angels agreed to pay Albert Pujols $254 million over 10 seasons to hit home runs and help with the development of Mike Trout. Since that time, Pujols has had his ups and downs as an Angel.

However, last season, Pujols showed signs of being his old self. Pujols shelled out 31 homers and 119 RBI’s for the Angels. While those numbers didn’t translate to wins for the Halos, they provided entertainment with Pujols still able to swing with the best. Pujols ended last season early to have surgery on his right foot.

Now, Pujols is on the comeback trail, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported yesterday that Angels GM Billy Eppler stated that Pujols has begun his physical therapy. Fletcher also wrote that Pujols will be limited during Spring Training and hopefully be ready for Opening Day.

The Angels will need Pujols’ DH abilities in order to contend. Pujols and Trout have been the backbone of the Los Angeles Angels offense. Of the 717 runs scored by the Angels last season, Trout and Pujols scored/assisted (RBI’s) on 473 runs.

Even though the Angels have added some players that can hit, they’ll still need Pujols in the lineup and 100%. Pujols will also be closing in on his 3,000th career hit. Currently, he’s 175 hits away from joining the 3,000 club.

Pujols is under contract until 2022. He’ll make $140 million of his $254 million dollar contract from now until then. Yes, it may very well be the worst contract in the league. However, the Los Angeles Angels can still use Pujols at the plate.

