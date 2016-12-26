Boston Red Sox: Chris Sale, David Ortiz, Mookie Betts among top holiday jersey sales

The holiday season marks a unique time for baseball fans looking to update their closet with the newest apparel. Three Red Sox players lead the charts in popularity among fans.

The Boston Red Sox have embarked in another eventful offseason, echoing last year’s David Price deal with the recent signing of former White Sox ace Chris Sale.

Young talent from Ben Cherington’s former tenure as general manager have proven the Red Sox fantastic skill of springing minor league talent to the major league level (e.g. Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, etc).

Just as the current “front-runners” prepare for next season, Fenway Fanatics are gearing up for the latest BoSox apparel during the holiday season. Three Red Sox players (some new and some old) have made the list of “top holiday performers”. Mookie Betts, David Ortiz, and Chris Sale were among the popular Red Sox players this Christmas.

MLBShop.com lists six top performers from around the league, in accordance to purchases made worldwide. The World Series Champion Chicago Cubs finished with a prominent status among the competition. They also list the ten most popular players in accordance to jersey sales.

In the “hottest jerseys” section, Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale, has tallied the number four spot. Recently retired designated hitter David Ortiz had this seasons tenth most popular jersey purchased. But the biggest surprise came from legendary Cubs first baseman and shortstop, Ernie Banks. Ernie ranked ninth on the list. Lets just say that there is still room for the heroes of our past within the wardrobe of baseball fans.

I believe that the popularity of certain players among us fans, tells a lot more than what we initially intend to think. Jersey sales are not just a simple fashion statistic. Those recognized as “hot performers” signals appreciation for efforts made on the field.

Jersey sales can also show the significant shift in baseball’s stars of the future. Just a short time ago, legends like Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Nomar Garciaparra, and Derek Jeter, were atop the charts. The charts now show that young stars like Betts and Chicago’s Kris Bryant, will lead the way.

It seems like every year we have a new group of names on the list of top jersey sales, either due to big rookie seasons, recent victories, or individuals hitting certain milestones. Jersey sales point to to a rise in league stature. With the New Year and a new baseball season heading in our direction, it will be interesting to see what players rise to fame among Red Sox Nation.

I am confident the Red Sox will do well in 2017, but much like Mookie Betts proved, there may be another dark-horse candidate within the Red Sox organization.

This article originally appeared on