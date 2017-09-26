WATCH: Yadi leaves game after taking back-to-back foul balls off the mask

A scary scene unfolded on Monday after Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took back-to-back foul balls off the mask, forcing him from the game.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

WATCH: Yadi leaves game after taking back-to-back foul balls off the mask

WATCH: Yadi leaves game after taking back-to-back foul balls off the mask

15 mins ago

Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones

Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones

2 hours ago

Matheny: 'We have to play good baseball...until they take the ball from us'

Matheny: 'We have to play good baseball...until they take the ball from us'

1 day ago

Oh: 'None of the fastballs or offspeed pitches are working well'

Oh: 'None of the fastballs or offspeed pitches are working well'

1 day ago

Adam Wainwright: 'It's good to get back out there'

Adam Wainwright: 'It's good to get back out there'

1 day ago

Matheny says Cardinals' bench players took advantage of opportunities

Matheny says Cardinals' bench players took advantage of opportunities

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»