‘One game at a time:’ Pham and the Cardinals grinding away

Tommy Pham and the Cardinals are taking things "one game at a time" as they work to make the playoffs.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Weaver on pitching in playoff race: 'There's a lot of nerves — good nerves'

Weaver on pitching in playoff race: 'There's a lot of nerves — good nerves'

15 mins ago

'One game at a time:' Pham and the Cardinals grinding away

'One game at a time:' Pham and the Cardinals grinding away

15 mins ago

Matheny on Weaver's fastball: 'As good as we've seen it'

Matheny on Weaver's fastball: 'As good as we've seen it'

15 mins ago

Carp on Cardinals playing meaningful games in Sept.: 'That's what it's all about'

Carp on Cardinals playing meaningful games in Sept.: 'That's what it's all about'

15 mins ago

Fowler on Cardinals win: 'It was a good team win ... That's what it's all about'

Fowler on Cardinals win: 'It was a good team win ... That's what it's all about'

12 hours ago

Wong: 'People might be talking about how we're done. ... We don't believe that'

Wong: 'People might be talking about how we're done. ... We don't believe that'

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»