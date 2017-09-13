WATCH: DeJong hits a solo homer in Cardinals win over Reds
Paul DeJong hit a solo shot to increase the Cardinals' big lead over the Reds in Tuesday's win.
WATCH: DeJong hits a solo homer in Cardinals win over Reds
1 hr ago
