Cardinals put Lyons on DL, recall Tuivailala

ST. LOUIS — Tyler Lyons’ time back in the bigs was short-lived. At least for now.

The St. Louis Cardinals placed the left-hander on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right intercostal strain. Right-hander Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to replace him on the 25-man roster.

Lyons began the season on the disabled list while recovering from right knee surgery. He rejoined the active roster April 20 and pitched in two games, working three innings (0-0, 3.00 ERA), including a scoreless seventh inning Monday night.

Tuivailala, 24, who started the season with St. Louis, was recalled as the team’s 26th man for Thursday’s day-night doubleheader but did not pitch and returned to Memphis after the game. He was 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in three games (three innings) for the Cardinals earlier this season.

At Memphis, he was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and one save in eight games, striking out eight batters while allowing just four hits and one walk.