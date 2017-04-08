Ned Yost says Jason Vargas was fantastic in Royals’ win over Astros
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain's highlight-reel catch: "That was a tremendous catch. You talk about five-star catches -- which I never heard about before the other day -- that's gotta be a five-star catch."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Yost discusses another Royals loss
1 day ago
WATCH: Salvy, Moose go deep in Royals loss
1 day ago
Mike Minor's journey to Kansas City
1 day ago
Yost: 'We were behind in the count most of the day'
2 days ago
Royals' Karns: 'I felt good, I just didn't execute'
2 days ago
Royals' Duffy impresses in first Opening Day start
4 days ago