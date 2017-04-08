Ned Yost says Jason Vargas was fantastic in Royals’ win over Astros

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain's highlight-reel catch: "That was a tremendous catch. You talk about five-star catches -- which I never heard about before the other day -- that's gotta be a five-star catch."

More  FOX Sports Kansas City  Videos

Yost discusses another Royals loss

Yost discusses another Royals loss

1 day ago

WATCH: Salvy, Moose go deep in Royals loss

WATCH: Salvy, Moose go deep in Royals loss

1 day ago

Mike Minor's journey to Kansas City

Mike Minor's journey to Kansas City

1 day ago

Yost: 'We were behind in the count most of the day'

Yost: 'We were behind in the count most of the day'

2 days ago

Royals' Karns: 'I felt good, I just didn't execute'

Royals' Karns: 'I felt good, I just didn't execute'

2 days ago

Royals' Duffy impresses in first Opening Day start

Royals' Duffy impresses in first Opening Day start

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos