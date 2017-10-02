Royals players reflect on the end of an era

Lorenzo Cain: "If we do split up, I'm definitely gonna miss these guys."

WATCH: Eric Hosmer homers in first inning of Royals' season finale

15 mins ago

Royals players reflect on the end of an era

15 mins ago

Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain and Escobar exit Royals' season finale in unison

15 mins ago

Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain reminisce after final game of 2017

15 mins ago

Royals salute fans as 2017 season comes to a close

1 hr ago

Eric Hosmer to fans after 2017 season finale: 'We love you guys'

1 hr ago

