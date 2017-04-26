Oak Hill selected to host 2019 Senior PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) Oak Hill Country Club has been selected to host the 80th Senior PGA Championship in 2019.

This marks the second time in 11 years the tournament will be played on the club’s Donald Ross-designed East Course, located just outside of Rochester, New York. In 2008, Jay Haas won the senior championship at Oak Hill with a 7-over 287, which remains the highest-winning score in relation to par since the event was expanded to 72 holes in 1958.

Oak Hill has hosted three PGA Championships, most recently in 2013, and has already been selected to host a record-tying fourth event in 2023. The East Course was also the site of the 1995 Ryder Cup, and has hosted three U.S. Opens.