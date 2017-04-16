Ian Poulter has close encounter with an alligator at PGA Tour event

Nick Schwartz

Ian Poulter dumped his tee shot at Harbour Town’s par-4 10th hole into the water lining the right side of the fairway, and after taking a drop he came unsettlingly close to an alligator watching from the edge of the hazard.

Webb Simpson’s caddie approached the water while brandishing a club, causing the alligator to thrash away.

Poulter carded a double-bogey on the hole, but finished with a 69 and is just three shots back of leader Jason Dufner heading into his final round.