Augusta National buys local Pep Boys Auto Shop for $6.9 million

The Masters is arguably golf’s biggest event. But, the course looks to expand, and they have been doing so by purchasing local businesses, this time, it was a local Pep Boys auto shop.

Augusta National just continues to expand the canvas of its painting. First, they would go on to purchase a local music store, to create more land for hospitality purposes, and now, a local auto store.

According to Golf Digest, the famed golf club bought out a Pep Boys auto shop for the insane price of $6.9 million. This is going to be yet, another way of opening up more land, to continue their expansion, as golf and the Masters evolves over time.

Some of the things Augusta National has done already include, building a new practice facility while also creating a new media center. Olive Garden, Wendy’s and Walgreen’s are the only places that are left in Augusta National range.

Don’t be shocked if they buy these locations as well, and add to Masters hospitality. So, that would sadly mean that, you would need to go to a different Wendy’s to get a crispy chicken BLT.

What would be cool to add, is a new way for fans to experience the Masters, and the history of the course. Perhaps a new, little museum, dedicated to the rich history and tradition of one of sports’ most majestic events (walls filled with Jim Nantz quotes, included)?

Although the Masters is pretty good with their fans, the course still has that ultra-private feel at times. Having something like a museum is a great way for fans to experience the event, even if you don’t have a ticket.

Another thing I would do as well, without killing the magic of Augusta National, is add another course. Not a typical course however, a putting course, that anyone can play on.

Many major courses feature awesome putting tracks. Pinehurst, Bandon Dunes, and St. Andrews among others, all have popular putting courses.

Why not Augusta? It’s a great way for folks to feel like they’re playing the big course, without doing so.

That’s normally the feeling most get after playing the famed Himalayas track at the Old Course at St. Andrews. If they think they don’t have the game to play the actual course, they play the putting course, and still can say, “I experienced the Old Course”.

With a course as private as Augusta, having a putting track outside of the main course, is a great way of making fans feel like they’re playing the prestigious land. Nonetheless, it’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

The business owners who sold their property to Augusta National are now rich, and Augusta themselves are expanding. Although the Masters has been golf’s biggest event for years, I guess we can still say that “business is booming”.

What are your thoughts on Augusta National's continued expansion? What would you like the see the famed course and tournament add to its list of hot spots?

