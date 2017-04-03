Florida Midday Minute: Panthers host Canadiens; baseball season under way

Kelly Saco has the Florida sports rundown for Monday, April 3, 2017.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Steve Yzerman explains Lightning's handful of moves

Steve Yzerman explains Lightning's handful of moves

1 day ago

Kevin Cash impressed with Tim Beckham early in spring

Kevin Cash impressed with Tim Beckham early in spring

1 day ago

Panthers' Dale Tallon discusses addition of Thomas Vanek

Panthers' Dale Tallon discusses addition of Thomas Vanek

1 day ago

Jake Odorizzi happy with his control in debut

Jake Odorizzi happy with his control in debut

1 day ago

Heat eager to get one final shot at 76ers

Heat eager to get one final shot at 76ers

2 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat - 7 p.m. - FOX Sports Sun

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat - 7 p.m. - FOX Sports Sun

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos