Don Mattingly: ‘We didn’t play well enough to win’

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts to Wednesday night's loss to the Washington Nationals.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

1 day ago

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

1 day ago

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

1 day ago

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

1 day ago

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

1 day ago

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos