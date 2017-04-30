Chris Archer: “Good, but not good enough to win”

Chris Archer went 7+ innings in his outing against the Blue Jays on Sunday and only gave up 4 hits, but ended with a no decision. He breaks down the loss.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Florida Midday Minute: Marlins back home, Rays in Toronto

Florida Midday Minute: Marlins back home, Rays in Toronto

2 days ago

Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview

Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview

3 days ago

Marlins manager Don Mattingly frustrated with team's energy to end road trip

Marlins manager Don Mattingly frustrated with team's energy to end road trip

3 days ago

Rays get day off before beginning series north of border against Blue Jays

Rays get day off before beginning series north of border against Blue Jays

3 days ago

Ask the Marlins: Who should go No. 1 in a draft of current MLB players?

Ask the Marlins: Who should go No. 1 in a draft of current MLB players?

3 days ago

WATCH: How did Marlins' Marcell Ozuna make this catch?

WATCH: How did Marlins' Marcell Ozuna make this catch?

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos