Chris Archer looks to reach 10 wins, 200 IP with final start
The Tampa Bay Rays send right-hander Chris Archer to the mound Saturday night to face off against the Baltimore Orioles.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Logan Morrison on Rays motivation: 'There's a lot of pride in here'
15 mins ago
Kevin Cash reacts to Friday's win over the Orioles
15 mins ago
Evan Longoria: 'We just want to finish strong'
15 mins ago
Jake Odorizzi 'didn't want to risk it' after leaving game with knee soreness
15 mins ago
Brad Ziegler on his one-pitch save: Fortunately it worked out
15 mins ago
Marcell Ozuna says he worked hard to have a good second half
15 mins ago