WATCH: The Outlaw robs another one with leaping catch at the wall
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier makes another amazing catch with a leaping grab at the wall to rob Addison Russell.
- Addison Russell
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kevin Kiermaier
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: The Outlaw robs another one with leaping catch at the wall
15 mins ago
Panthers, Magic helping communities recover after Hurricane Irma
6 hours ago
Jim McElwain believes home crowd played part in Gators win
7 hours ago
Gators coach Jim McElwain on the progress of QB Feleipe Franks
7 hours ago
Rays welcome Joe Maddon, Cubs to The Trop
10 hours ago
Odrisamer Despaigne looking for 1st win in game 2 of Marlins vs. Mets
10 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING