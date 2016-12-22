‘Inside the Panthers: Made in America’ premieres Dec. 22 on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — On Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 p.m., FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, will debut an all-new episode of “Inside the Panthers” upon conclusion of the Panthers vs. Boston Bruins game.

“Inside the Panthers: Made in America” focuses on two American-born hockey players in Panthers teammates Vincent Trocheck and Nick Bjugstad. Our cameras traveled to their native cities of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Blaine, Minn., to start at the very beginning of their respective journeys that ultimately led them to Sunrise, Fla., and the Panthers.

Trocheck grew up in Pittsburgh and lived in Detroit, Mich., where he played for the storied Little Caesars program before playing junior hockey for the Saginaw Spirit in Saginaw, Mich., while Bjugstad starred for Blaine High School before joining the powerhouse University of Minnesota hockey team. We get a glimpse at Trocheck and Bjugstad’s hockey foundations that made them the players they are today and why they are essential to the organization’s core moving forward.

Interviews on the show include Trocheck, Bjugstad, FOX Sports Florida color analyst Denis Potvin, General Manager/Interim Head Coach Tom Rowe, Minnesota Gophers Men’s Hockey Head Coach Don Lucia, former Gopher and current Minnesota Wild center Erik Haula, former Gopher and current Panthers forward Kyle Rau, Vincent’s mom Rita, Nick’s parents Mike and Janeen, Brainerd High School Hockey Head Coach David Aus, former Gopher defenseman Scott Richart and Blaine High School Hockey Head Coach Chris Carroll.

"Inside the Panthers: Made in America,"

Re-Air Schedule:

