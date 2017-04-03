Fantasy NASCAR: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Drivers Picks

Race Preview

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series travels to Fort Worth, Texas this week for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. The race can be seen Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Be sure to test your knowledge of NASCAR by competing in the Fox Sports Fantasy Auto Racing game.

Everything is bigger in Texas. That will be true with the speeds produced in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Texas Motor Speedway was repaved and reconfigured over the offseason. Turns 1 and 2 were widened and the banking was reduced from 24 degrees to 20 degrees. Buckle up your seatbelt on your recliner this week because the new surface and less down force will produce some fast racing Sunday.

Usually when there is a repave on a NASCAR track Goodyear conducts a test to match the tire compound with the track to help reduce tire wear during the race. That did not happen at Texas Motor Speedway. It is unknown what will happen when the cars show up Friday for practice.