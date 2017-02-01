FOX Sports Detroit announces 5K run/walk on April 23

— CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

FOX Sports Detroit announces the premiere I RAN THE D 5K Run/Walk, set to take place on Sunday, April 23, at 9 a.m.

“April in the D has always celebrated the city’s passion for sports and the welcomed arrival of springtime,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “This year is even more special with all four teams downtown to celebrate our 10th April in the D campaign. I RAN THE D 5K Run/Walk is a great way to see all the incredible growth of our city – even part of our course is in the shape of a D.”

I RAN THE D 5K Run/Walk, which was designed in partnership with RunningFlat USA, will start at the Big Tiger and finish ceremonially on the field at Comerica Park. The full race route will be released shortly.

FOX Sports Detroit partnered with the Detroit Lions, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers for this event.

The network is offering four package options for those interested in participating in the I RAN THE D 5K Run/Walk. The $40 race package includes a race T-shirt, finisher’s medal and runner’s bib. The Upgraded Pistons package ($90) includes the standard race package plus two (2) upper-level tickets to the final regular-season home game (Pistons vs. Washington Wizards on April 10 at 8 p.m.) at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The Upgraded Tigers package ($80) includes the standard race package plus two (2) mezzanine tickets to the Tigers vs. Texas Rangers game on Saturday, May 20, at 7:15pm. For $55, FOX Sports Detroit will also offer a Virtual Race package for fans who are unable to attend the I RAN THE D 5K Run/Walk. Those interested can sign a waiver agreeing to run 3.1 miles on or around April 23 and FSD will mail the I RAN THE D 5K t-shirt, race bib and medal to the participant.

Registration is open at FOXSportsDetroit.com. During registration, we are accepting charitable donations on behalf of The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund. To learn more about the foundation, visit fwsf.org.

About RunningFlat USA

RunningFlat USA produces high value endurance events in Canada and the United States since 2007. Known for such brands as Hockeytown 5K, Run for Heroes Marathon, Le Chocolate, Peelee Island Winery Half Marathon and Canada D’eh Run. Race Director Chris Uszynski creates the events that compel people off the couch and into the 5k with a focus on safety and public security. Chris also hosts Running Flat Radio Podcast available on iTunes, a weekly show dedicated to educating runners about the sport and inspiring listeners to start running. Visit runningflat.com for more information about RunningFlat.

About FOX Sports Detroit

FOX Sports Detroit is the television home of the Detroit Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings and Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) championship events. We are the cable TV home of the Detroit Lions. FOX Sports Detroit delivers more than 350 live local events each calendar year to more than 3.2 million households throughout Michigan and portions of Northwest Ohio and Northern Indiana (subject to league territorial blackouts).

About The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund

The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund, a nonprofit 501 © 3 organization, is dedicated to supporting Michigan-based soldiers and their families. Founded in 2006, the FWSF has consistently maintained a 90% or higher giving rate. FWSF Board of Directors and FWSF Committee members donate their time without expenses or monetary compensation.