Duminy leads South Africa’s recovery against Sri Lanka

JOHANNESBURG (AP) JP Duminy led South Africa’s recovery after two quick wickets had put the team on the back foot Thursday on the first day of the third test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.

Openers Stephen Cook (10) and Dean Elgar (27) were dismissed in consecutive overs as South Africa fell to 45-2 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Duminy’s brisk 23 guided the home side to lunch on 79-2.

Duminy’s confident start also provided breathing room for Hashim Amla as he made a streaky start to his innings on the occasion of his 100th test.

Amla was fortunate to reach lunch unbeaten on 6 from 24 deliveries after being dropped in the final over of the session.

Cook and Elgar had batted out the first hour of the day in conditions that were favorable to the fast bowlers as Sri Lanka made the mistake of regularly overpitching. But the breakthrough for Sri Lanka came when captain Angelo Mathews trapped Cook lbw, ending the batsman’s first test innings on his home ground and bringing Amla to the crease.

Lahiru Kumara had Elgar caught at slip five deliveries later, putting pressure on two of South Africa’s out-of-form batsmen.

But Duminy responded positively, putting on the majority of the unbroken 34-run stand for the third wicket.

While Sri Lanka named an unchanged side from the one that lost the second test by 282 runs at Newlands, South Africa handed a debut to fast bowler Duanne Olivier as they opted for an all-pace attack.

Olivier came into the South African side at the expense of left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, while Wayne Parnell replaced Kyle Abbott after the latter’s international career was brought to an abrupt end by his decision to sign a Kolpak deal with English county Hampshire.

South Africa holds a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.