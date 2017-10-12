Matt Leinart’s Heisman Hopefuls: Week 7
Former Heisman winner Matt Leinart gives his updated list of top five Heisman candidates.
- Baker Mayfield
- Big 12
- Big Ten
- Bryce Love
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Pac-12
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Saquon Barkley
- Stanford Cardinal
-
More College Football Videos
Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 7
1 hr ago
Do Michigan fans have unreasonable expectations of Jim Harbaugh?
6 hours ago
Joel Klatt debunks the theory that Jim Harbaugh is an overrated football coach
6 hours ago
Eric Dickerson vs Lawrence Taylor
1 day ago
Cris Carter explains why he thinks individual agendas are dooming the Steelers
2 days ago
Is Ben Roethlisberger to blame for the Steelers' struggles this season?
2 days ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED