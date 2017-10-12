Matt Leinart’s Heisman Hopefuls: Week 7

Former Heisman winner Matt Leinart gives his updated list of top five Heisman candidates.

More College Football Videos

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 7

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 7

1 hr ago

Do Michigan fans have unreasonable expectations of Jim Harbaugh?

Do Michigan fans have unreasonable expectations of Jim Harbaugh?

6 hours ago

Joel Klatt debunks the theory that Jim Harbaugh is an overrated football coach

Joel Klatt debunks the theory that Jim Harbaugh is an overrated football coach

6 hours ago

Eric Dickerson vs Lawrence Taylor

Eric Dickerson vs Lawrence Taylor

1 day ago

Cris Carter explains why he thinks individual agendas are dooming the Steelers

Cris Carter explains why he thinks individual agendas are dooming the Steelers

2 days ago

Is Ben Roethlisberger to blame for the Steelers' struggles this season?

Is Ben Roethlisberger to blame for the Steelers' struggles this season?

2 days ago

More College Football Videos»