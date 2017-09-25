Joel Klatt’s Week 5 Top 10 | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Bulldogs & Horned Frogs shake up the rankings this week.

More College Football Videos

Abdul Adams Sets Sooners History | The Scoop

Abdul Adams Sets Sooners History | The Scoop

1 day ago

Myles Gaskin rushes for 202 yards as Washington works Colorado 37-10 in Boulder

Myles Gaskin rushes for 202 yards as Washington works Colorado 37-10 in Boulder

1 day ago

Notre Dame gets off to a hot start, dominates Michigan State 38-18

Notre Dame gets off to a hot start, dominates Michigan State 38-18

1 day ago

Saquon Barkley stars with 211 rush yards and an extra 94 receiving yards in win over Iowa

Saquon Barkley stars with 211 rush yards and an extra 94 receiving yards in win over Iowa

1 day ago

Brandon Wimbush somehow avoids sack, runs for first down and more | Virtual Reality 360°

Brandon Wimbush somehow avoids sack, runs for first down and more | Virtual Reality 360°

1 day ago

FOX Rules Analyst and former head of officiating Dean Blandino weighs in on Denzel Mims' circus catch

FOX Rules Analyst and former head of officiating Dean Blandino weighs in on Denzel Mims' circus catch

1 day ago

More College Football Videos»