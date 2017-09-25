Joel Klatt’s Week 5 Top 10 | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Bulldogs & Horned Frogs shake up the rankings this week.
More College Football Videos
Abdul Adams Sets Sooners History | The Scoop
1 day ago
Myles Gaskin rushes for 202 yards as Washington works Colorado 37-10 in Boulder
1 day ago
Notre Dame gets off to a hot start, dominates Michigan State 38-18
1 day ago
Saquon Barkley stars with 211 rush yards and an extra 94 receiving yards in win over Iowa
1 day ago
Brandon Wimbush somehow avoids sack, runs for first down and more | Virtual Reality 360°
1 day ago
FOX Rules Analyst and former head of officiating Dean Blandino weighs in on Denzel Mims' circus catch
1 day ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED