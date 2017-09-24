Sam Darnold leads the No. 4 USC Trojans to a 4-0 season start with comeback victory over Cal

Notching 2 TD's and 223 yards, Sam Darnold leads the No. 4 USC Trojans in comeback victory over the California Golden Bears 30-20.

