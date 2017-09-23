Taj McGowan scampers into the end zone to give UCF a 7-3 lead after his 1st TD run was overturned

With his 1st rush TD was overturned, Taj McGowan gets a shot at redemption and scampers into the end zone for the 1-yard score to put the UCF Knights up 7-3 over the Maryland Terrapins.

