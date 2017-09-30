Marist cashes in on turnovers in 31-9 win over Davidson (Sep 30, 2017)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Mike White threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Jeremiah Gholston’s first career interception was a pick-six, and Marist converted two fumbles into scores to beat Davidson 31-9 on Saturday, taking a 9-1 lead in the series dating to 2008.

Ryan Webb recovered a fourth-quarter fumble by Stockton McGuire and Marcellus Calhoun scored two plays later, breaking a tackle on a 32-yard run to cap the scoring. Calhoun gained 87 yards on 13 carries.

White, 22 of 40 for 215 yards passing, scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. He hit Anthony Olivencia on a 4-yard TD pass in the third after long snapper Nicholas Mecca recovered a fumbled punt return by Ben Rowell.

Gholston, a freshman, picked off a pass by McGuire and returned it 59 yards for a score to put the Red Foxes (3-2, 2-1 Pioneer) up 14-3 in the second quarter.

The Marist defense held the Wildcats to 118 yards rushing and limited Wesley Dugger, whose 125.7 yards per game leads the league, to 54 yards on 16 carries.

Trevor Smith kicked three field goals for Davidson (2-2, 0-1). McGuire was 18 of 39 for 201 yards passing.

