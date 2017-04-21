Houston coaching staff sees another change

Veteran assistant coach Darrell Wyatt is out as Houston’s WR coach and he will be replaced Texas staffer Kenny Guiton who will return to UH as the new receivers coach, sources told FOX Sports on Friday. Wyatt was a holdover at Houston in the transition from Tom Herman to head coach Major Applewhite.

The 25-year-old Guiton, a Houston native and former Ohio State QB, joined the Houston Football program as an offensive graduate assistant in March, 2015. He had followed Herman, his old offensive coordinator with the Buckeyes, to Texas as a quality control assistant.

Wyatt spent one season at Houston. In 2015, he was an analyst at Oklahoma State. Prior to that he was at Texas for three seasons and had also worked on staffs at Kansas, Oklahoma, Baylor, among other stops.