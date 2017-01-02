HALFTIME: Badgers lead Western Michigan 17-7 in Cotton Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers lead the Western Michigan Broncos 17-7 at halftime in the Cotton Bowl.

In a battle of two of the most methodical offenses in the country, the Wisconsin Badgers and Western Michigan Broncos both put together long scoring drives in the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Badgers put over 150 yards rushing on the board and Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale both ran it in for a score to help Wisconsin take the lead into the locker room. Wide receivers Jazz Peavy and Quintez Cephus have also chipped in 85 rushing yards on the Badgers’ famous and well-known sweep plays.

Bart Houston, who started the game for the Badgers, capitalized on both of his first two drives, leading the team to touchdowns. Head coach Paul Chryst then inserted freshman quarterback Alex Hornibrook into the Badgers’ third offensive drive, his first action since the team’s regular season finale against Minnesota, which ended in a three-and-out.

Houston finished the first half 5-6 passing with 78 yards. His only incompletion coming with 22 seconds left in the half when tight end Troy Fumagalli dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone. Of course, this was after Fumagalli’s incredible one-handed catch in the first quarter.

The Broncos’ (13-0) capitalized on a near-nine minute drive to score their only touchdown of the game on a Zach Terrell two-yard run.

Western Michigan will get the ball to start the second half.

First Half Leaders

Passing – Houston, 78 yards

Rushing – Peavy, 51 yards

Receiving – Rushing, 27 yards.

Time of Possession

Badgers – 17:07

Broncos – 12:53

This article originally appeared on