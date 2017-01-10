Former Arizona Football Players find new Homes in Utah and Texas

As recruiting classes are becoming finalized, and rosters are beginning to take shape for next year, a couple of former Arizona Football players have decided to move on elsewhere.

Now weeks after the season is over, the long lull until next season is upon us. As recruiting continues, we also learned of a couple former Arizona Football players who are moving on to different programs in their final years.

On Monday, former Wildcats quarterback Anu Solomon and middle line backer Cody Ippolito announced which teams they will be playing for next season.

Both players have or will graduate. This will allow them one more year of football eligibility, hence they won’t have to sit out a season when transferring to play elsewhere.

It’s always tough to see players moving on, as we get attached to them and they have contributed so much to the program. But perhaps it’s for the better as Arizona gets to more open roster spots. Also, both players have the opportunity to get plenty of playing time, continue to showcase their football ability, and perhaps still pursue their dreams to play NFL professional football.

Anu Solomon, the soon-to-be redshirt senior, initially announced his decision to transfer back on December 13th. Weeks after uncertainty and speculation, reports are that Solomon will be heading to Waco, TX to join the Baylor Bears’ highly talented and potent offense.

Breaking: Grad transfer QB Anu Solomon headed to Baylor, sources say https://t.co/tKd3TkqY2S pic.twitter.com/scQEx2VJNp — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 9, 2017

Solomon was a standout at QB for the Wildcats. He helped lead the 2014 team to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, AZ vs Boise State as well as winning the Pac-12 South title. And who can forget that thrilling comeback win against Cal? Since then, he’s had trouble holding onto the starting position while battling injuries.

In addition to Solomon, the embattled linebacker Cody Ippolito announced he would transfer from Arizona. He is in the process of applying to the NCAA to be granted an sixth year of eligibility due to multiple injuries sustained in his last playing year.

Cody will instead be heading to Sale Lake City to play for Kyle Whittingham, and his conference and divisional foe, the Utah Utes.

Playing my last season at University of Utah. Want to thank Coach Whittingham for taking me into their program. #GoUtes — Cody Ippolito (@CodyIpp57) January 9, 2017

Both players will be missed, but fans understand that players must do what’s best for them. At Zona Zealots, we want to wish both Cody and Anu nothing but success as they continue to pursue their football dreams. We also want to thank them for all the good times we all shared together, they are Wildcat for Life! BearDown, Arizona!

