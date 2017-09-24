Evans leads Louisiana-Monroe to 56-50 2OT win over Louisiana (Sep 23, 2017)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Caleb Evans rushed for five touchdowns and threw for one in overtime as Louisiana-Monroe managed to hang on for a 56-50 double-overtime victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Derrick Gore ran straight up the middle from the 8 to score in the second overtime to give ULM (1-2, 1-0) the win after Louisiana failed to get in the end zone and Calvin Linden missed a 39-yard field goal attempt.

Evans rushed for 129 yards and threw for another 343. Gore finished with 85 yards rushing. Marcus Green hauled in eight passes for 117 yards.

Louisiana (1-3, 0-1) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. Andre Nunez led the Ragin’ Cajuns 84 yards in the final two minutes of regulation to tie it at 43-43 when he hit Ja’Marcus Bradley with a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Nunez, the backup quarterback, threw for 287 yards.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25