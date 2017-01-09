BYU football: Thomas Shoaf named to Freshman All-American team

BYU football offensive lineman Thomas Shoaf has been named to the FWAA Freshman All-American team.

Thomas Shoaf wasn’t supposed to start this season. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle was behind Ului Lapuaho on the BYU football depth chart. After Lapuaho was injured, Shoaf stepped in and started nine games at right tackle.

Now he’s a freshman All-American.

The Football Writers Association of America unveiled their 16th annual Freshman All-America team on Monday, with Shoaf making the cut.

Six offensive linemen made the team, with the other five coming from Power 5 schools.

Congrats to Thomas Shoaf on being named to the FWAA Freshman All-America Team!!#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Y6hIIouL1W — BYU Football (@BYUfootball) January 9, 2017

Shoaf hails from Columbus, Indiana and was a three-star recruit by Rivals. He was a crucial piece of a BYU football offensive line that helped senior running back Jamaal Williams break the school rushing record. In 2016, Williams ran for 1,375 yards and 10 touchdowns behind Shoaf and the big fellas up front.

Shoaf was a redshirt freshman last season, and will return with a talented group of Cougar linemen that includes Lapuaho, Tuni Kanuch, Keyan Norman, Kieffer Longson, Tejan Koroma, Austin Hoyt and JJ Nwigwe. Head coach Kalani Sitake also got a commitment from JUCO lineman John Vaka after he de-committed from the Oregon Ducks. So BYU football looks to be in a good place up front next season.

That’s good news, too, because the Cougars’ schedule is a tough one. BYU football starts 2017 off with Portland State, but then takes on LSU, Utah and Wisconsin.

Congrats to Shoaf, and to BYU football, for making the list.

