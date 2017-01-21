Auburn to hire Chip Lindsey as its new offensive coordinator

Auburn is hiring Arizona State’s Chip Lindsey as its new offensive coordinator, multiple sources told FOX Sports on Saturday morning.

Lindsey returns to Auburn, where he was an offensive analyst focused on the wide receivers and passing game for the 2013 national champion runner-up Tigers under head coach Gus Malzahn. He spent one season with the Sun Devils as their offensive coordinator, though the team was rocked by injuries and ranked No. 81 in offense.

Prior to his stint in the Pac-12, Lindsey ran the Southern Miss offense. The Golden Eagles broke five major offensive single-season school records in 2015, including completions (312), passing yards (4,263), total offensive yards (6,758), touchdowns (67) and points (528).

Lindsey, an Alabama native, replaces Rhett Lashlee, who left Auburn and is now UConn’s offensive coordinator.