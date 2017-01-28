ASU Football: Billy Napier Hired as Offensive Coordinator

After it was announced last Saturday that Chip Lindsey would be leaving ASU to become Auburn’s new offensive coordinator, the Sun Devils have found their guy in Alabama’s Billy Napier.

According to AL.com, Napier is expected to be hired as Arizona State’s new offensive coordinator.

Napier served as Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2013-16 and will take over an offense that features a superstar-caliber wide receiver in N’Keal Harry. Before his time as Alabama’s wide receivers coach, he was the offensive coordinator at Clemson before being released in 2011.

Napier will also be reunited with the former starting quarterback for Alabama, Blake Barnett. There has been no word regarding if his previous relationship with Barnett played any part in his hiring.

The offense of Arizona State’s is in a place of limbo. With a roster that is set to have at least six quarterbacks at the beginning of training camp, it will be interesting to see in what direction Napier goes. He won’t be able to start Barnett until week four of the season due to rules regarding eligibility after transferring.

ASU’s offense ended the season ranked 81st in total offense and 11th in redzone offense. With Napier at the helm you would expect the total offense to improve with a pass-heavy offense.

The challenge for Napier will be running a balanced offense. Coming from a background as a wide receivers coach, he may have a tendency to give the ball to the quarterback and neglect the running game.

Napier will have big shoes to fill as former offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey gave ASU fans a lot to be excited about in his one season with the program.

It looks like for the second straight season all eyes will be on the new offensive coordinator for ASU, but only time will tell if the new offensive coordinator impresses for the second straight season.

