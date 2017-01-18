ASU Football: 2017 Football Schedule Announced

With signing season just around the corner, the Pac-12 and Arizona State University teamed up to announced who ASU football will play in the 2017 season.

Possibly the biggest takeaway from the 2016 season was that ASU was 4-2 at home. While the season, in total, was disappointing, the Sun Devils had an impressive home record.

It was announced today who ASU will see at Sun Devil Stadium come football season, and it looks like they might not have quite as good of a home record as they did in 2016.

The Sun Devils start off their season with two back-to-back home games, a nice way to start out the season. They will play host to New Mexico State on August 31, a Thursday night game, and San Diego State on September 9 after a long break.

After that, they hit the road for a rematch against Texas Tech, that game is slated for September 16. The Sun Devils will then be at home on September 23 to kick off Pac-12 play as they play host to the Oregon Ducks.

ASU will then be on the road to take on Stanford before their bye week. ASU’s bye week will come earlier than normal, as they will only have played five games up to that point. After the bye week the Sun Devils get to stay at home as they will host the defending Pac-12 champions, the Washington Huskies.

After the Huskies, ASU will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes. They will then return home for a two-game home stand where they will host USC and Colorado, the two toughest teams in the Pac-12 south.

After the tough home stand, the Sun Devils will be on the road again as they travel to Pasadena, California to take on UCLA. They will stay on the road the following week as they will be in Corvallis, Oregon to prove that Oregon State’s last victory over them was a fluke.

The Sun Devils will wrap up their season at home when they face the University of Arizona. Emotions will be at an all time high for that game as it could be a must-win for head coach Todd Graham and company.

Well, there you have it. The official 2017 schedule has been released for ASU football, and now the waiting game begins. 224 days and counting.

