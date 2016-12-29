Alabama team buses left Lane Kiffin at the stadium (again)

Incoming Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin is still sticking around Alabama for the remainder of the College Football Playoffs, but the Crimson Tide didn’t bother waiting for him after Peach Bowl media day concluded at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

According to ESPN, Kiffin was the last member of the team left doing interviews, but as he went to hop on the team bus, he found they had already left.

This keeps happening to Kiffin. He was left behind by Alabama at the very start of 2016 after the Crimson Tide beat Clemson to win a national championship.

The Alabama team buses aren't here anymore. Lane Kiffin is. pic.twitter.com/CoerIM49VA — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 12, 2016

That time, Kiffin ended up sharing a ride with Nick Saban.

“First, I get fired on the tarmac, and now I get left behind at the national championship,” Kiffin said, half-jokingly, referring to his USC exit.