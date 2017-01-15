Wyche, St Peter’s hold on for 71-65 win over Rider (Jan 15, 2017)

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) Trevis Wyche had 20 points and a career-high five steals, Chazz Patterson scored 13 and tied his career-best with four steals and St. Peter’s held on to beat Rider 71-65 on Sunday.

Quadir Welton added 10 points and 10 rebounds while Cavon Baker also scored 10 on 4-of-4 shooting.

Xavier Lundy’s 3-pointer capped a 15-2 run that pulled Rider to 64-63 with 47 seconds left, but Wyche made two free throws and after Patterson came up with a steal, he made two more foul shots to give St. Peter’s (8-8, 4-2 Metro Atlantic) a five-point lead with 28 seconds to go. Stevie Jordan made a layup on the other end, but the Broncs missed their final three shots while Wyche and Patterson combined to make 3 of 4 from the line to seal it.

Jordan had 19 point, five assists and a career-high three steals for Rider (11-7, 4-3). Jimmie Taylor scored 18 and grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds.

St. Peter’s shot 51 percent from the field and made 22 of 27 (81.5 percent) free throws.

The Broncs made 4 of 18 from 3-point range and 13 of 19 foul shots.