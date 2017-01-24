Wade scores 23 to lead Norfolk State past Coppin State 74-64 (Jan 23, 2017)

BALTIMORE (AP) Jonathan Wade continued his hot-shooting, scoring 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds as Norfolk State beat Coppin State 74-64 on Monday night.

Wade has shot 32 of 48 from the field and averaged nearly 22 points in the last four games. Norfolk State (7-13, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) has won three in a row and four of its last five.

Coppin State led by as many as 16 points in the first half and by 10 with 13:29 to go. Wade hit a 3, found Bryan Gellineau for a bucket and then made a layup as Norfolk State scored 18 of the next 26 points to make it 51-all with nearly seven minutes left.

Alex Long’s layup just more than two minutes later gave the Spartans their first lead, 56-55, and came amid an 18-4 run that made it an 11-point game with 41 seconds remaining. Kyle Williams scored eight of his 14 points, including two 3-pointers, during that stretch.

Tre Thomas had 14 points, Dejuan Clayton scored 12 and Chas Brown 11 for Coppin State (5-16, 4-2). The Eagles, who had won three in a row, made just 18 of 37 free throws and seven second-half field goals.

Zaynah Robinson had 10 of his 14 points and all of his four assists in the second half, while Norfolk State shot 67.8 percent from the field after halftime.