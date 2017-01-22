Texas Southern overtakes UAPB in 70-63 win (Jan 21, 2017)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) Zach Lofton scored 22 points Saturday night, Jalan McCloud added 15 more and Texas Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-63 to remain unbeaten in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Demontrae Jefferson contributed 12 points for Texas Southern (10-9, 6-0), which shot 47.8 percent from the field and edged UAPB at the free throw line 22-15 to secure its sixth-straight win. Lofton finished 8 for 13 from the field and collected a team-high eight rebounds.

Trailing by nine early in the second half, Texas Southern chipped away at the gap, edging into the lead for good with a pair of free throws from Lofton to make it 57-56 with 5:14 left. The Tigers padded their advantage, with a 7-1 spurt capped with another Lofton free throw, to make it 66-59 and hung on over the final minute.

UAPB (4-16, 3-3) got 19 points from Trent Steen, 13 from Jaquan Lynch and Joe’Randle Toliver had 10.