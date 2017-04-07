Hurricanes’ Bryan Bickell gets extremely emotional after first game back in Carolina
Hear from Bryan Bickell after his return to the ice in Carolina.
More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos
Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Canes can't catch up with the Islanders
23 hours ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets cannot defend the three ball and fall to the Miami Heat
1 day ago
Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Exciting night but doesn't end in favor of Canes
2 days ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets cannot slow down Wizards in second half and lose crucial game
2 days ago
Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Canes fall to Pens, Lack makes return
5 days ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets stay hot and knock off Westbrook and the Thunder
5 days ago