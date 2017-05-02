And your bird can swing: Triple A Toledo Mud Hens will wear Beatles-themed jerseys

A day in the life of a minor leaguer is no easy thing. Low pay, long bus rides, the constant fear of failure—no one should want to carry that weight on the long and winding road to the majors. And all that effort can make it feel like those guys are working eight days a week, ready to cry “Help!” at first chance.

Kudos, then, to the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for fixing a hole in the hearts of their players with this jersey that will make them want to twist and shout: a Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-themed outfit for Beatles Night on June 16.

FIRST LOOK: Let us introduce to you our fab Sgt. Pepper's-themed jerseys we'll wear for 'Beatles Night' on June 16. pic.twitter.com/oiIjKUPLYg — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) May 2, 2017

Though there are no further details on what Beatles Night will be (other than a hard day's night, one imagines), it should still be something that makes fans and players come together. Maybe it'll even give a boost to those on the field, some of whom are likely pondering a career switch, maybe even considering becoming a paperback writer. After all, the minors are tough: You're constantly told to get back and get sent here, there and everywhere while being made to feel like a real nowhere man, and the taxman is forever after the pittance you make.

Will a jersey help that? Probably not. “Money, that's what I want,” is what most minor leaguers are likely telling team owners. “When I'm 64, I'll have nothing, because you never give me your money, even though baby, you're a rich man.” But when these men swing their bats of Norwegian wood on June 16, at least they'll get to do so in style and in a jersey that will be wanted across the universe. So if you're in or near the Toledo area, consider becoming a day tripper to go to the game and enjoy feeling free as a bird. Just make sure to get your golden slumbers the night before; otherwise, you'll be sitting in the stands thinking to yourself, “I'm so tired, I haven't slept a wink.”

Oh, and don't forget to bring your family. Your mother should know about this night, or else she'll have lonesome tears in her eyes.

This article originally appeared on