Hockey player loses skate blade, has to crawl to the bench like a baby

During the Cleveland Monsters game at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night, Monsters defenseman Jaime Sifers found himself in an unfortunate position when he lost a skate blade during a shift and had to find a way to get back to the bench.

So he did it on his gloves and knees with a little help from one of his teammates, who literally shoved him part of the way across the ice, leaving Sifers with about 25 more feet to desperately crawl back to the bench.

Initially the 33-year-old defenseman kind of rotates around like a lost puppy until realizing he’s basically useless and needs to abort that plan. You definitely do not see this everyday, so thank you to the Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate) for sharing: