11 sports rivalries every fan hopes to see at least one final time

It might have come a few hours after “Throwback Thursday” ended, but sports fans got an old-school treat on Friday morning that will surely make them nostalgic for the glorious, long-lost days of the mid-2000’s: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will once again face each other in a Grand Slam final.

With that classic matchup about to happen (along with the Williams sisters squaring off in the women's final), it also raises a question: What other sports rivalries do we hope to see play out one final time? Here are 11.