Conor McGregor’s coach confirms he’s preparing to fight Floyd Mayweather
John Kavanagh sat down with FOX Sports Australia to discuss Conor McGregor's boxing preparation.
More Boxing Videos
Conor McGregor's coach confirms he's preparing to fight Floyd Mayweather
14 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Molina homers in first game back from WBC
9 days ago
Goldschmidt on WBC: 'We need to grow that event'
11 days ago
March Madness vs World Baseball Classic: Which was more exciting?
15 days ago
Why is the WBC atmosphere better than MLB regular season?
18 days ago
Young players stand to benefit as Braves stars depart for WBC
26 days ago