Bradley the mastermind behind D-backs’ patriotic dress up
Todd Walsh gets the back story behind the Diamondbacks' patriotic attire for their flight to D.C.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Hot Air: The stars (and stripes) align
1 day ago
Lovullo on interference call: 'I politefully disagreed'
1 day ago
KidKaster Taylor finds Brandon Drury's funny bone
1 day ago
D-backs overcome 'brutal' call to walk-off Rockies in 13th
2 days ago
Descalso's first career walk-off wins it for D-backs
2 days ago
Lamb launches 481-ft HR, longest of season
2 days ago