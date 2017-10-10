JD Martinez: It’s hard to say goodbye
J.D. Martinez doesn't no what the future holds, but no matter what, it was a glorious three months with the D-backs.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Archie Bradley: They were the better team
1 hr ago
JD Martinez: It's hard to say goodbye
1 hr ago
Torey Lovullo wants to remember how much this hurts
1 hr ago
Robbie Ray just wasn't usual Robbie Ray
2 days ago
Antti Raanta: We need to learn to get 60 minutes going
2 days ago
Raanta makes 42 saves in Coyotes debut
2 days ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED