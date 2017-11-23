Bucks Fastbreak: Defense comes up big in scrappy win

On tonight's Bucks Fastbreak, Craig Coshun says the injury-depleted Milwaukee Bucks' defense came up big in their 113-107 win over the Phoenix Suns.

