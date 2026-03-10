WBC Daily: Why Did Japan Fans Give Czechia's Pitcher Getting A Rousing Ovation?

In a game that featured some top talent, it was the full-time electrician on the mound who shined brightest in Tuesday's World Baseball Classic game between Japan and Czechia.

Catching up on Tuesday's action from around the WBC:

No Ohtani? No Problem For Japan

Japan gave Shohei Ohtani the day off as the defending champions completed an unbeaten group stage at the World Baseball Classic, beating the Czechia 9-0 on Tuesday night behind a nine-run eighth inning capped by Munetaka Murakami's grand slam.

Czechia vs. Japan Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

After outscoring opponents 39-9 in going 4-0, Japan advanced to a quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami against Venezuela or the Dominican Republic. Ohtani is hitting .556 with two homers, six RBIs and four walks.

Czech starter Ondrej Satoria, who famously struck out Ohtani at the 2023 tournament, allowed six hits over 4 2/3 innings. The full-time electrician received a standing ovation from the Tokyo Dome crowd as he left the game.

"I’m sad," Satoria said before the game, knowing Ohtani was out of the lineup. "I think a lot of fans are sad, too. Maybe he’s resting for the long trip to Miami."

Israel Defeats Netherlands

Jake Gelof had three RBIs as Israel defeated the Netherlands, 6-2, with both teams already eliminated from the World Baseball Classic.

The Dutch had taken a two-run lead in the first inning thanks to a fielder's choice Xander Boegarts and a sacrifice fly by Didi Gregorius, but Gelof's double brought in Noah Mendlinger in the second inning.

Israel then scored five runs in the sixth inning, with Cole Carrigg and RJ Schreck scoring off Gelof's single. Matt Mervis would then double to bring Gelof and Medlinger home.