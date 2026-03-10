World Baseball Classic
WBC Daily: Why Did Japan Fans Give Czechia's Pitcher Getting A Rousing Ovation?
World Baseball Classic

WBC Daily: Why Did Japan Fans Give Czechia's Pitcher Getting A Rousing Ovation?

Updated Mar. 10, 2026 10:59 p.m. ET

In a game that featured some top talent, it was the full-time electrician on the mound who shined brightest in Tuesday's World Baseball Classic game between Japan and Czechia. 

Catching up on Tuesday's action from around the WBC:

JUMP TO: Japan Rests Ohtani In Win | Israel Wins Over Netherlands

No Ohtani? No Problem For Japan

Japan gave Shohei Ohtani the day off as the defending champions completed an unbeaten group stage at the World Baseball Classic, beating the Czechia  9-0 on Tuesday night behind a nine-run eighth inning capped by Munetaka Murakami's grand slam.

Czechia vs. Japan Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

Czechia vs. Japan Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

After outscoring opponents 39-9 in going 4-0, Japan advanced to a quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami against Venezuela or the Dominican Republic. Ohtani is hitting .556 with two homers, six RBIs and four walks.

Czech starter Ondrej Satoria, who famously struck out Ohtani at the 2023 tournament, allowed six hits over 4 2/3 innings. The full-time electrician received a standing ovation from the Tokyo Dome crowd as he left the game. 

"I’m sad," Satoria said before the game, knowing Ohtani was out of the lineup. "I think a lot of fans are sad, too. Maybe he’s resting for the long trip to Miami."

Israel Defeats Netherlands

Jake Gelof had three RBIs as Israel defeated the Netherlands, 6-2, with both teams already eliminated from the World Baseball Classic.

The Dutch had taken a two-run lead in the first inning thanks to a fielder's choice Xander Boegarts and a sacrifice fly by Didi Gregorius, but Gelof's double brought in Noah Mendlinger in the second inning.

Israel then scored five runs in the sixth inning, with Cole Carrigg and RJ Schreck scoring off Gelof's single. Matt Mervis would then double to bring Gelof and Medlinger home. 

share
Get more from the World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA vs. Mexico World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

USA vs. Mexico World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes