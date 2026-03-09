'It’s Going To Be Lit': USA, Mexico Set For World Baseball Classic Clash

HOUSTON – It’s not only the ending of the 2023 World Baseball Classic that still lingers with USA manager Mark DeRosa three years later.

In the last tournament, Team USA finished as the runner-up in its pool after getting crushed 11-5 in an upset loss to Mexico, which holds the all-time WBC advantage between the teams. In fact, the United States hasn’t beaten Mexico in the WBC since pool play in 2006.

That will be on DeRosa’s mind — and the minds of all the holdovers from the 2023 USA squad — when the two countries meet again Monday night in the game everyone has been waiting for in Pool B.

"The U.S. has had their hands full with them in this tournament the last couple of installments of it," DeRosa said. "I certainly haven't forgotten about it."

In 2023, Mexico and the U.S. finished as the winner and runner-up, respectively, of Pool C in Phoenix. The teams nearly met again in the final. Mexico held a one-run lead on Team Japan in the ninth inning of their semifinal game, but a walk-off double from Munetaka Murakami allowed Japan to advance to face the U.S., where Japan emerged victorious after Shohei Ohtani struck out then-Angels teammate Mike Trout in an enthralling finish to the tournament.

There will be plenty on the line again on Monday night in Houston, not only because the winner of the bout between Team USA and Mexico will be in a strong position to win the pool, but also because the loser will have to beat Italy in its final game to have a chance to advance to the quarterfinals. USA, Mexico and Italy have each started Pool B with two wins, while Great Britain and Brazil have gone winless through three games.

The U.S. and Mexico are the favorites in the pool. Both teams are oozing with MLB talent.

Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber have USA on track at the WBC. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal started USA’s last game against Great Britain. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes will start this one against Mexico's Manny Barreda. AL MVP Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL with 56 home runs last season, have already homered in the tournament. For Mexico, Jonathan Aranda, Alejandro Kirk, Jarren Duran, Nacho Alvarez and Alek Thomas have all already gone deep. Mexico has plated 24 runs through its first two games.

Team Mexico manager Benji Gil described the upcoming matchup as "one of the most anticipated baseball events of the year."

"At the end of the day, it’s become a rivalry when maybe it should never have been a rivalry," said Gil, leaning into Mexico’s underdog status. "Maybe their rival should be Japan, Dominican [Republic], Puerto Rico, but it’s become a rivalry because we’ve had success."

Plenty of MLB talent on Mexico's squad, including Alejandro Kirk and Randy Arozarena. (Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

In Mexico’s onslaught against the U.S. in 2023, Joey Meneses broke the game open with his second of two home runs in front of 47,534 fans at Chase Field. Meneses, who is on Team Mexico again this year but has only logged one at-bat through the first two games, knocked in five runs and had three of Mexico’s 15 hits in that offensive barrage.

A similarly electric environment awaits the two teams Monday at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, where the two countries will meet again in a highly-anticipated clash of 2-0 teams.

"It’s going to be lit," Thomas said.

Mexico also beat Team USA in the first round in 2013 and eliminated the U.S. in the 2006 tournament. This time, though, the U.S. has sent its most decorated pitching staff and roster ever to the competition. And it will have the reigning N.L. Cy Young Award winner on the mound to try to avenge the 2023 loss.

If the end result ends up the same again for Mexico, Gil won’t care how decisively his team wins.

"We know they’re great," Gil said. "I mean, they’re great. They’re a great team. But we’re just going to try to be just a tiny bit better. Even if we win by half a run, we’ll take it."